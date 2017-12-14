FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse hires new EMEA sales trading head from Deutsche Bank - memo
December 14, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires new EMEA sales trading head from Deutsche Bank - memo

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse has hired Guy Dunning from Deutsche Bank as head of sales trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it continues to strengthen its equities business.

Dunning will join the Swiss bank in early 2018, and will be based in London, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokesman for Credit Suisse.

It is the latest hire in Credit Suisse’s equities business following the appointment of Mike Di Iorio as head of equities for EMEA in May. He joined from Barclays as the bank strives to become a top five player globally in equities.

Dunning spent the past 13 years at Deutsche bank where he was most recently co-head of its European high touch cash business, having previously worked at Mirabaud Securities. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Adrian Croft)

