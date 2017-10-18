FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Credit Suisse investor says activist plan needs be looked into -FT
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月18日 / 凌晨5点54分 / 4 天前

Top Credit Suisse investor says activist plan needs be looked into -FT

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder wants the bank’s management to consider parts of the break-up plan proposed by an activist investor, including shifting the group’s investment banking unit to the United States from Switzerland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

However, Harris Associates said it did not support the overall direction of the activist plan put forward by RBR Capital Advisors, according to the paper.

Harris Associates owns 5.03 per cent of Credit Suisse, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

But David Herro, Harris’s international chief investment officer, said some points in RBR’s plan “require a second thought,” FT reported.

Swiss hedge fund RBR is seeking to rally support for a campaign to break up Credit Suisse, hoping to capitalise on unrest after Switzerland’s second-biggest bank lost about a quarter of its value since 2015.

It wants to divide Credit Suisse into an investment bank, an asset management group and a wealth manager accommodating the Zurich-based bank’s retail and corporate banking operations.

“I don’t really think there’s a lot of merit (in the break-up plan),” Herro was quoted in the FT article that was published online. “We would just prefer to see management execute the plan that they’ve developed.”

But the plan should not be automatically dismissed by Credit Suisse’s management, the report quoted Herro as saying.

Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below