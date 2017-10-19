FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月19日 / 下午2点32分 / 2 天前

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Americas industrials co-heads

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed David Hammond and Spyros Svoronos as Americas co-heads of its global industrials investment banking and capital markets group, according to an internal memo sent by the investment bank and seen by Reuters.

Hammond, who joined Credit Suisse in 2012 from Morgan Stanley, and Svoronos, who joined in 2000 as an associate when the bank merged with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, will continue in their existing roles as global head of metals and mining and global head of chemicals, respectively, according to the memo, whose contents were confirmed on Thursday by a Credit Suisse spokeswoman.

Under Hammond, Credit Suisse’s metals and mining investment banking franchise has been top 3 globally, according to the memo. Svoronos has advised on some of the most significant deals in the chemicals sector, including Bayer AG’s $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto Co and Praxair Inc’s $65 billion merger with Linde AG, the memo said.

Hammond and Svoronos will report to Orlando Knauss, co-head of Credit Suisse’s global industrials group, and Andy Lipsky and David Wah, co-heads of investment banking and capital markets in the Americas, the memo added. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

