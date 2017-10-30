FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Steven Geller as head of Americas M&A
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点01分 / 更新于 6 小时内

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Steven Geller as head of Americas M&A

Carl O'Donnell

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed senior banker Steven Geller head of Americas M&A, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday and confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokeswoman.

Geller will also continue in his role as head of technology M&A. He joined Credit Suisse in 1994, and from 2008 to 2010 he was a managing director for global investment company Exor. He rejoined Credit Suisse in 2011.

Geller has advised on several large transactions over the course of his career, including NXP Semiconductors NV’s $17 billion acquisition of Freescale Semiconductor Ltd; Analog Devices Inc’s $16 billion deal for Linear Technology Corporation; and Vantiv Inc’s $12 billion merger with Worldpay Group.

Earlier this year, Credit Suisse promoted Andy Lipsky and David Wah to co-heads of investment banking and capital markets in the Americas. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

