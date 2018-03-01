FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

Canada's Crescent Point reports smaller loss in fourth quarter

1 分钟阅读

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller loss in the fourth quarter thanks to higher oil prices and production.

The oil and gas producer said on Thursday net loss narrowed to C$56.4 million ($43.9 million) or 10 Canadian cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$510.6 million or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. The prior-year quarter included a one-time loss on derivatives of C$138.7 million.

Fourth-quarter average production rose 8.4 percent to 178,975 barrels of oil equivalent per day. ($1 = 1.2847 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

