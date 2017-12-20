FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission to investigate acquisition of Cristal by Tronox
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 6 days ago

EU Commission to investigate acquisition of Cristal by Tronox

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said it had opened an in-depth investigation into the acquisition of Saudi Arabian mining group Cristal by U.S. based peer Tronox, saying the deal may have negative competition effects.

The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union, said the merger could reduce competition in the titanium dioxide pigment markets, used for products such as paper, plastics and paint.

“For some of them, such as paints for buildings and specific types of plastics and paper, the number of suppliers of titanium dioxide is particularly limited,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said it had until May 15, 2018 to take a decision.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government also filed a complaint aimed at stopping the merger, the Federal Trade Commission said.

Tronox valued the deal at $1.673 billion when it was announced in February.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below