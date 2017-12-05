FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. challenges Tronox plan to buy Cristal's titanium dioxide business
2017年12月5日 / 晚上11点02分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 1-U.S. challenges Tronox plan to buy Cristal's titanium dioxide business

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on deal and on agency objections)

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has filed a complaint aimed at stopping chemical maker Tronox Ltd from purchasing Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, the Federal Trade Commission said.

The companies are two of the three top suppliers of chloride process titanium dioxide, used to make paint, plastic, paper and other products, the FTC said. The third is the Chemours Company.

Tronox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company valued the deal at $1.673 billion when it was announced in February.

The FTC has filed a complaint with its own internal agency judge and has requested a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in Washington, DC to prevent the deal from going forward.

Cristal’s U.S. agent is Cristal USA, while its parent companies are Saudi Arabia-based National Industrialization Company and National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Hay and Sandra Maler)

