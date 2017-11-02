FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia opposition seeks govt no-confidence vote on Agrokor handling
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午3点25分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Croatia opposition seeks govt no-confidence vote on Agrokor handling

2 分钟阅读

ZAGREB, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Croatia’s opposition parties on Thursday demanded a no-confidence vote in the government over its handling of a crisis at the country’s largest company, Agrokor, but analysts said the ruling coalition would likely survive.

The government intervened in April because Agrokor , the largest employer in the Balkans, faced a debt and liquidity crisis. Given its importance, the crisis could have destabilized the economy.

The opposition led by Social Democrats says a liquidity loan agreed this summer with creditors including foreign investment funds to finance Agrokor’s operations through a 15-month period of restructuring lacked transparency and favoured some creditors.

“The SDP has a responsibility to expose corrupt activities,” the SDP leader Davor Bernardic told reporters.

The government and Agrokor’s crisis manager Ante Ramljak rejected the opposition charge and said it achieved the best possible loan terms in the circumstances.

A debate and vote must take place by early December and the conservative-led coalition has a small but firm parliamentary majority.

“I don’t think this is a particularly wise move for the top opposition party (Social Democrats) as they are likely to achieve little. I see it rather as an effort to divert attention from political weaknesses within their own ranks,” said political analyst Davor Gjenero. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below