1 个月前
China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 bln in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月26日

China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 bln in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.

China's largest airline by passenger numbers said 7.8 billion yuan of the proceeds will be used to acquire 41 aircraft, and the selection and installation of lightweight seats for its A320 series aircraft.

The rest of the proceeds will be used to supplement working capital, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Chinese airlines have been aggressively expanding their fleet and route network to take advantage of strong travel demand from China, the world's fastest growing aviation market.

China Southern Airlines announced a codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways on June 22.

In March, it agreed to sell a small stake to American Airlines Group Inc in a $200 million deal that will give the carriers better access to the world's two largest travel markets. ($1 = 6.8391 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Keith Weir)

