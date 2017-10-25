FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
2017年10月25日 / 晚上10点02分 / 更新于 3 小时前

CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it is postponing an Oct. 30 investor conference to a later date, and said its board approved a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

CSX’s decision comes hours after it announced the appointment of Jim Foote as its new chief operating officer.

CSX also said its board authorized $1.5 billion in share repurchases, which builds upon the $1.5 billion program it recently completed.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

