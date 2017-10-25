FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上10点37分 / 更新于 1 小时前

UPDATE 1-CSX postpones investor conference amid leadership shakeup

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from CEO, background on conference)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, said on Wednesday it was postponing an Oct. 30 investor conference to a later date, and said its board approved a $1.5 billion share buyback program.

CSX’s decision came hours after it announced the appointment of Jim Foote as its new chief operating officer.

CSX has been undergoing a major overhaul under new Chief Executive Hunter Harrison. The 72-year-old railroading executive, famous for turning around Canadian railroads, was appointed in March to great investor fanfare.

But rapid-fire changes to operations and cost cuts, and ensuing service delays, have drawn ire from customers and scrutiny from rail regulators and raised questions about how long it could take for his “precision scheduled railroading” strategy to fully take root.

“The Board’s action to expand the repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in CSX’s long term future and ability to generate substantial free cash flow,” Harrison said in a written statement.

Shareholders had been expecting to get more details on the railroad’s operating strategy and, perhaps, on Harrison’s succession plans, at the now-postponed Oct. 30 conference.

Foote is due to take on the responsibilities of current Chief Operating Officer Cindy Sanborn and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Fredrik Eliasson, both of whom plan to resign effective Nov. 15, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

