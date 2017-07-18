CSX quarterly profit rises on jump in revenue

DETROIT, July 18 (Reuters) - CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by an 8 percent rise in revenue and growth across nearly all of its freight markets.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted second-quarter net income of $510 million or 55 cents per share, up from $445 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, CSX reported earnings per share of 64 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)