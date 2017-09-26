FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen - Bloomberg
2017年9月26日

CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Alvogen's controlling shareholders have held talks with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co for the sale of Alvogen's U.S. business, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2ypxMEx

A CVC spokesman declined to comment. Alvogen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

