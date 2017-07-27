FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's CKI to buy German energy management group Ista
2017年7月27日

Hong Kong's CKI to buy German energy management group Ista

July 27 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure said on Thursday it would buy German metering and energy management group Ista for a value of up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.25 billion).

CKI, part of conglomerate CK Hutchison controlled by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, is acquiring Ista from private equity fund CVC.

CK Infrastructure, Cheung Kong Property Holdings and Midco 5 have formed a joint venture, which would acquire Ista, the companies said in statement filed to the Hong Kong exchange.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that CK Infrastructure was seen as the frontrunner to buy Ista.

($1 = 0.8574 euros)

Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

