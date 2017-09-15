FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-CWT Commodities' U.S. team leaves for U.S. stevedoring firm
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 凌晨2点57分 / 1 个月前

REFILE-CWT Commodities' U.S. team leaves for U.S. stevedoring firm

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects typo in headline)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Virginia-based stevedoring and shipping terminal operator T. Parker Host on Friday said it had hired all the staff from CWT Commodities’ U.S. team as part of its drive into metals logistics and warehousing.

The team of under ten people has joined Host to form Host Logistics, LLC, based in New York, to run warehousing and stevedoring operations.

CWT Commodities USA is a unit of Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd.

Anton Posner, former president of CWT Commodities USA, will be executive vice president, while Margo Brock, vice president at CWT, will be senior vice president, Host said in a statement.

CWT Commodities USA was set up almost seven years ago as part of CWT’s expansion of its London Metal Exchange warehousing and logistics business.

The move comes as CWT prepares to be sold to Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co for $1 billion.

Host was founded almost a century ago, operating on the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States. Its terminal operations now handle about 560 vessels each year, it says on its website. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in Beijing; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below