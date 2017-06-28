FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Global cyber attack hit Auchan payment terminals in Ukraine
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 早上8点30分 / 1 个月前

Global cyber attack hit Auchan payment terminals in Ukraine

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - A global cyber attack on Tuesday hit the terminal payments of French retailer Auchan in its stores in Ukraine but the incident is now over, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Auchan was impacted but only in Ukraine. As a result payment terminals in the stores in Ukraine did not work on Tuesday. Today, however, they are working," she said on Wednesday.

The retailer did not close its stores on Tuesday because of the incident, she added.

Auchan, which is present in 17 countries and makes 65 percent of revenue outside France, operates 11 hypermarkets in five Ukrainian cities and employs 3,600 people in the country.

Auchan said last week it was stepping up its investments in Ukraine, with the acquisition of local retailer Karavan. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below