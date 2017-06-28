FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cofco's Argentine grains operations affected by cyber attack
2017年6月28日 / 下午2点50分 / 1 个月前

Cofco's Argentine grains operations affected by cyber attack

Hugh Bronstein

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, June 28 (Reuters) - Activity at ports operated by China's Cofco in Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario have been interrupted by a worldwide cyber attack, a local port manager said on Wednesday, the first sign that the virus has spread to South America.

The attack, first seen in Ukraine on Tuesday, has caused havoc around the world, crippling computers or disrupting operations at port operator A.P. Moller-Maersk, a Cadbury chocolate plant in Australia and the property arm of French bank BNP Paribas, among others.

"Cofco's system has been affected by the global attack. It has been infected by a virus. So they are working mechanically, not connected to their regular information system," Guillermo Wade, head of Argentina's CAPyM port operators' chamber, told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bill Rigby)

