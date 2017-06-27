FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月27日 / 下午4点34分 / 1 个月前

Indian cyber security agency says no reports of ransomware attack on country

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - India's cyber security agency has yet to receive any reports of a latest ransomware attack hitting computers there, its boss told Reuters on Tuesday, after a Swiss government agency identified India as one of the main victims.

Sanjay Bahl of the New Delhi-based Computer Emergency Response Team said he was monitoring the situation.

Spokespeople for top companies such as Amazon India, Infosys , Tata Consultancy Services, Flipkart and Ola said their systems were unaffected. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

