16 天前
Maersk applies new IT security systems after malware attack
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月20日 / 上午10点15分 / 16 天前

Maersk applies new IT security systems after malware attack

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, July 20 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday its anti-virus software was not effective against a new type of malware that hit the Danish shipping giant last month, but said further protective measures have now been put in place.

"This virus attack was a previously unseen type of malware, and updates and patches applied to both the (Microsoft) Windows systems and our antivirus (program) were not an effective protection in this particular case," Maersk said in a statement.

"In response to this new type of malware, we have put in place different and further protective measures," it added.

Maersk also said that while operations and communications were significantly affected by the virus attack, it had seen no known data breach or data loss to third-parties. Neither had the virus spread between networks or across the Internet, it said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

