1 个月前
Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 下午2点24分 / 1 个月前

Britain's WPP says several of its agencies hit by cyber attack

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.

Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large scale cyber attack.

"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon as possible."

WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Grey.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle

