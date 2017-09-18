FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York governor says Equifax, other credit reporting companies must register with state
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日

New York governor says Equifax, other credit reporting companies must register with state

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Monday that all credit reporting agencies must register with the state and comply with its cybersecurity rules.

The regulation, ordered in the wake of an breach at Equifax that exposed sensitive data of up to 143 million people, will allow the state to potentially refuse to allow a company to do business with New York’s financial institutions, the statement said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

