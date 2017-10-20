FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida programmer sentenced to 16 months for bitcoin exchange scheme
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 晚上9点49分 / 4 天内

Florida programmer sentenced to 16 months for bitcoin exchange scheme

Brendan Pierson

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A Florida software engineer was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Friday after being found guilty of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.

Yuri Lebedev was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for federal prosecutors.

The bitcoin exchange involved in the case, Coin.mx, was linked to an investigation of a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co, revealed in 2014, that exposed more than 83 million accounts.

“We are dismayed that Mr. Lebedev has been sentenced to prison,” Lebedev’s lawyer, Eric Creizman, said in an email. Federal sentencing guidelines called for up to 97 months.

Lebedev was convicted in March along with Trevon Gross, a New Jersey pastor.

Prosecutors charged that Lebedev helped arrange bribes to Gross, including $150,000 in donations to his church. In exchange, they said, Gross helped the operator of Coin.mx, Anthony Murgio, take over a small credit union Gross ran from his church.

Murgio used the credit union to evade scrutiny of banks wary of processing payments involving the virtual currency, prosecutors said. Lebedev was accused of working for Coin.mx through a front called “Collectables Club.”

Gross is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Murgio pleaded guilty in January, and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison in June.

The trial followed a probe rooted in the JPMorgan data breach, which lead to charges against nine people.

Gross, Lebedev and Murgio were not accused of hacking, but prosecutors said Coin.mx was owned by an Israeli, Gary Shalon, who was behind the JPMorgan hack.

Prosecutors have said that Shalon, together with Maryland-born Joshua Samuel Aaron, orchestrated cyber attacks that resulted in the theft of information from more than 100 million people.

Prosecutors said they carried out the hacks to further other schemes with another Israeli, Ziv Orenstein, including pumping up stock prices with promotional emails.

Shalon, Aaron and Orenstein pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below