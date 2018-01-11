FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google says its security patches not slowing down systems
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 6:21 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Google says its security patches not slowing down systems

2 分钟阅读

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday it had already deployed software patches against the Spectre and Meltdown chipset security flaws last year, without slowing down its cloud services.

The flaws, which affect chips from Intel, AMD and ARM, allow hackers to read a computer’s memory and steal passwords, putting virtually all phones, computers and servers at risk.

Researchers with Google’s Project Zero, in conjunction with academic and industry researchers from several countries, first reported the flaws publicly on Jan. 3, but major tech firms have said they knew about the flaws months ago.

Google said it started deploying patches for Meltdown and one variant of Spectre in September, and by December created a patch for Variant 2 of Spectre, which is more difficult to fix without slowing down systems.

“This set of vulnerabilities was perhaps the most challenging and hardest to fix in a decade,” Google executive Ben Treynor Sloss said in a blog post.

Microsoft has also released patches for the flaws, but earlier this week admitted that its Spectre Variant 2 patch slowed down some personal computers and servers, with systems running on older Intel Corp processors seeing a noticeable decrease in performance.

Intel said on Thursday it would issue patches for 90 percent of the chips less than 5 years old by Jan 15 and will then focus on providing patches for the older chips. (intel.ly/2D0vgv8) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below