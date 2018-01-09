Microsoft halts some AMD chip Meltdown patches after PCs freeze

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it had suspended patches to guard against Meltdown and Spectre security threats for some computers running AMD chipsets after complaints by AMD customers that the software updates froze their machines.

“To prevent AMD customers from getting into an unbootable state, Microsoft will temporarily pause sending the following Windows operating system updates to devices with impacted AMD processors at this time,” Microsoft said in a support blog.

AMD and Microsoft were not immediately available for further commment. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)