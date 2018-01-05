FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel says performance impact of security updates not significant
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

Intel says performance impact of security updates not significant

2 分钟阅读

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said fixes for security issues in its microchips would not slow down computers, rebuffing concerns that the flaws found in microprocessors would significantly reduce performance.

The performance impact of the recent security updates should not be significant and will be mitigated over time, Intel said late on Thursday. intel.ly/2CHQ89E

Intel shares fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors were worried about the potential financial liability and reputational damage from the recently disclosed security flaws.

The largest chipmaker confirmed on Wednesday that the flaws reported by researchers in the company’s widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other devices.

Intel said on Thursday Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Google and Microsoft Corp reported little to no performance impact from the security updates. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below