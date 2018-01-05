Intel says performance impact of security updates not significant

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said fixes for security issues in its microchips would not slow down computers, rebuffing concerns that the flaws found in microprocessors would significantly reduce performance.

The performance impact of the recent security updates should not be significant and will be mitigated over time, Intel said late on Thursday. intel.ly/2CHQ89E

Intel shares fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors were worried about the potential financial liability and reputational damage from the recently disclosed security flaws.

The largest chipmaker confirmed on Wednesday that the flaws reported by researchers in the company’s widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other devices.

Intel said on Thursday Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Google and Microsoft Corp reported little to no performance impact from the security updates. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)