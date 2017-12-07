FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Digital currency exchange NiceHash says bitcoin worth nearly $64 mln hacked
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 凌晨3点11分 / 1 天前

Digital currency exchange NiceHash says bitcoin worth nearly $64 mln hacked

2 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency marketplace NiceHash said the contents of its bitcoin wallet had been stolen in a security breach and one executive said nearly $64 million had been lost.

NiceHash head of marketing Andrej P. Škraba told Reuters on Thursday that the hack was “a highly professional attack with sophisticated social engineering” and that about 4,700 bitcoin, worth about $63.92 million at current prices, were lost.

He said the company was co-operating with local authorities but declined to give more information.

Earlier, Slovenia-based NiceHash said in a statement posted on its website that it had halted operations for 24 hours as it investigated the breach.

NiceHash is a digital currency marketplace that matches people looking to sell processing time on their computers in exchange for the digital currency bitcoin.

NiceHash advised users to change online passwords, saying it was still trying to understand what had happened during the incident.

“We understand that you will have a lot of questions, and we ask for patience and understanding while we investigate the causes and find the appropriate solutions for the future of the service,” the company said in its statement. (Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff in Singapore and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Jim Finkle and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below