CORRECTED-EXPLAINER-How chip flaws Spectre, Meltdown work and what's next
January 12, 2018 / 12:52 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-EXPLAINER-How chip flaws Spectre, Meltdown work and what's next

4 分钟阅读

 (Corrects paragraph 7 to say Intel chips are not the only
products affected)
    By Paresh Dave
    LAS VEGAS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Smartphones, PCs and servers
across the world have received software updates in recent days
to plug security gaps on computer chips that cyber security
researchers have described as the most serious threat in years.
    Researchers identified the problem last year, shared details
with chip manufacturers last summer, and then made a public
announcement Jan. 3.
    
    What is the problem?
    The vulnerabilities, known as Meltdown and Spectre, can
allow passwords and other sensitive data on chips to be read.
The flaws result from the way computers try to guess what users
are likely to do next, a process called speculative execution.
    Simon Segars, the chief executive of chip designer ARM
Holdings, described speculative execution as the equivalent of
spinning a bunch of plates in the air, with the plates holding
data. 
    Watching the order in which the plates land lets observers
infer the data, he told Reuters during an interview on Wednesday
at the tech industry's CES conference in Las Vegas.
   
    How bad is it? 
    Affected chipmakers and large technology companies including
Alphabet Inc's           Google say they have not seen any
malicious hackers use Meltdown or Spectre in attacks, but the
vulnerabilities affect most modern computing devices.
    Security analysts have said that Meltdown, which affects
Intel Corp          chips and one processor from SoftBank Group
Corp's          ARM, is easier to exploit because the program to
steal passwords and other data can be hidden on a website.
    Spectre, meanwhile, requires more direct access to the
microchip, but affects central processing units from Intel,
Advanced Micro Devices Inc         and ARM.
        
    How have chipmakers and technology companies responded?
    Chipmakers have teamed up with Google, Microsoft Corp
        , Apple Inc         , and other leading tech companies
since the summer to devise software patches.
    
    Do the fixes have side effects? 
    Intel said on Wednesday that the performance decline is as
much as 10 percent, but that a typical home and business PC user
should not see big changes in how long it takes to save a
document or open a photo stored on a computer.
    The patches, however, do not always work with other
software. For example, a fix for Spectre led to issues turning
on some computers with AMD chips, and a Meltdown patch for
Microsoft Windows required changes from antivirus makers.
    
    What is being done to prevent similar problems in the
future?
    ARM's Segars said his company has been tweaking designs for
future chips to add "maximum flexibility." 
    The biggest change is adding more transistors to chips, a
negligible cost, to make it easier to turn chip features on and
off, he said. 
    Giving yourself "maximum flexibility" means it will be
easier to respond to future flaw discoveries, Segars said.
    Chipmakers and operating system makers must also collaborate
more. "What’s important to establish there is guidelines around
how to write software so you don’t run afoul," he said.

 (Reporting by Paresh Dave, editing by Peter Henderson and G
Crosse)

