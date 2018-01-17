FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 1:20 AM / 2 days ago

Oracle issues security patches for chip flaws

1 分钟阅读

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp said on Tuesday it issued a critical patch that provides fixes for certain of its products for Intel Corp chip flaws.

The critical patch contains 237 new security fixes across several Oracle products, the company said on its website. bit.ly/2mM8rRD

Separately, technology website The Register reported, citing a document in Oracle’s customers-only portal, that certain versions of Oracle Solaris on SPARCv9 are affected by one of the chip flaws, named Spectre, and the company was working on a security patch for it.

Oracle declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
