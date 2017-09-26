FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fast-food runner Sonic's payment systems breached -KrebsOnSecurity
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 晚上11点07分 / 22 天前

Fast-food runner Sonic's payment systems breached -KrebsOnSecurity

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. fast-food chain operator Sonic Corp has acknowledged a breach affecting an unknown number of store payment systems, KrebsOnSecurity reported on Tuesday.

The cyber security blog said that millions of credit and debit card numbers were being sold on underground exchanges. (bit.ly/2xve25F)

Sonic could not be reached for comment and Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Shares of the company were down 2.4 percent at $24 in extended trading on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below