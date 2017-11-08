FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling-British Cycling chairman steps down after less than a year
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
2017年11月8日 / 下午4点26分 / 更新于 11 小时前

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British Cycling chairman Jonathan Browning is stepping down after 10 months in the job as part of governance reforms following recent bullying and doping scandals.

The body said in a statement that Browning, appointed in February, had announced at a board meeting on Wednesday that he was leaving on Dec. 1.

It said this was “in compliance with the new Code for Sports Governance which requires a new independent chair to be appointed”.

Browning has withdrawn his candidacy for that role and will resume his previous role of non-executive director.

Cycling is one of Britain’s most successful and heavily funded sports, enjoying huge success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But British Cycling was heavily criticised for “a culture of fear” in an independent review published in June that found failings in governance and leadership.

It has also been at the centre of an investigation by UK Anti-Doping into allegations of wrongdoing.

“I have a passion to see through the transformation that we started, and have been encouraged by others to continue this work, which is why I put myself forward as a candidate for the role of independent chair,” said Browning.

“However as I went through the process, it became clearer to me that British Cycling would benefit from a new leader to see it through the next stage of its development.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by William Maclean)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
