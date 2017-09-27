FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling-Kenny targets Tokyo gold after reversing retirement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年9月27日 / 上午10点13分 / 21 天前

Cycling-Kenny targets Tokyo gold after reversing retirement

2 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Multiple Olympic track cycling champion Jason Kenny has reversed a decision to retire after the 2016 Rio Games and is back on his bike in search of a seventh gold medal at Tokyo in 2020.

Kenny won three golds in Rio to move level with Chris Hoy’s record for the most golds won by a Briton and the 29-year-old, who also won a silver at Beijing in 2008, is one short of Bradley Wiggins’ British record of eight medals of any colour.

All three men won their medals in cycling events.

Kenny, who never made his retirement public, said he was “refreshed” after a year away and would return to competition at a Manchester event in January.

”I’d pretty much made the decision that I wasn’t going to come back,“ Kenny told British media. ”I didn’t want to announce anything... I was happy to walk away.

“But, when I did refresh, I started enjoying it again, out on the mountain bike and in the gym,” he added.

“My short-term goal is to get some points, get back in the team and get competitive, with the goal of making another Olympics... It’s going to be really challenging but I‘m hoping I’ll get something out of it.” (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below