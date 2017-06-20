Cypress Semi shareholders vote dissident directors onto board -sources

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor shareholders voted two directors nominated by the company's ex-CEO onto the company's board on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

T.J. Rodgers, the company's founder and former CEO, has waged a battle against Cypress Semiconductor, upset at the actions of the board. Rodgers is the company's largest individual shareholder.

Rodgers' board nominees - Camillo Martino and Daniel McCranie - won election to the board, the people familiar with the matter said, citing preliminary voting results.