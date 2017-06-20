FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Cypress Semi shareholders vote dissident directors onto board -sources
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor shareholders voted two directors nominated by the company's ex-CEO onto the company's board on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

T.J. Rodgers, the company's founder and former CEO, has waged a battle against Cypress Semiconductor, upset at the actions of the board. Rodgers is the company's largest individual shareholder.

Rodgers' board nominees - Camillo Martino and Daniel McCranie - won election to the board, the people familiar with the matter said, citing preliminary voting results.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Grant McCool

