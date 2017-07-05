FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Cypress Semiconductor reaches settlement with former CEO Rodgers
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上10点42分 / 1 个月前

Cypress Semiconductor reaches settlement with former CEO Rodgers

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Wednesday that it has agreed to nominate former Chief Executive T.J. Rodgers' nominees for elections at the 2018 and 2019 annual meetings as part of a settlement.

Rodgers, the company's founder, had filed a lawsuit in April seeking Cypress' board to make extra and corrected disclosures to its proxy materials in time for the 2017 annual meeting.

Rodgers, who left the firm last year and is the largest individual shareholder, was running a proxy contest against Cypress, seeking to replace directors Eric Benhamou and Ray Bingham.

Bingham resigned from the board in early June, following which both of Rodgers' nominees, Dan McCranie and Camillo Martino, won the 2017 election.

Rodgers also agreed to end all existing litigation against Cypress connected with the 2017 annual meeting, the company said.

Cypress would reimburse Rodgers for expenses of up to $3.5 million related to the proxy contest.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below