Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上10点11分

Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 141 million reais ($44 million) in the second quarter, compared with net income of 45 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The loss was larger than the 122 million reais forecast in a Reuters consensus estimate. The company noted in the filing that the quarter was marked by both political turmoil and a stable economic outlook, adding, "We remain very cautious but we believe we can now envision improvements in the current scenario."

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler

