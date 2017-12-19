Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 19

PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== O2: Telecom company O2 Czech Republic's Chief Executive Tomas Budnik, who oversaw a restructuring of the group, has resigned. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes has sold 147,900 company shares at a price of 492.02 crowns each, according to a filing on the central bank's website on Monday. The sale of the shares came after Benes exercised his option on 150,000 shares, at a price of 458.71 crowns, as part of a management programme, according to a separate filing. Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech central bank raised the sum domestic banks should set aside as a buffer against tougher times on Monday as it looks to tame fast lending growth while interest rates remain low and the economy soars. Story: Related stories: CENBANK'S TOMSIK: The Czech central bank is not currently considering tightening mortgage lending recommendations for banks although risks remain in the market, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CSA: Czech airline operator Travel Service can take control of national carrier Czech Airlines (CSA), the Office for the Protection of Competition (UOHS) said on Monday. Story: Related stories: PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens AGM approves moving company seat to Czech Republic Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The crown eased slightly on Monday on rising expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) will not lift its main interest rates when it meets later this week. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.694 25.68 -0.05 4.86 vs Dollar 21.773 21.773 0 15.11 Czech Equities 1,069.09 1,069.09 0.66 16 U.S. Equities 24,792.2 24,651.74 0.57 25.45 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister Andrej Babis's new minority cabinet approved a program statement which it will use to negotiate with other parties to receive support or tolerance in a confidence vote. Pravo, page 1 DEFENSE: New Defense Minister Karla Slechtova said she would review an ongoing tender for the purchase of 12 military helicopters. The ministry has already received offers from Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron , and Italy's Leonardo . Pravo, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)