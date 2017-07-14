FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German govt says sees no signs Mercedes used illegal software
2017年7月14日 / 中午12点17分 / 21 天前

German govt says sees no signs Mercedes used illegal software

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - German officials probing carmaker Mercedes-Benz, which is owned by Daimler, have found no signs so far that the carmaker made use of illegal software to manipulate emissions, a government spokesman said on Friday.

Daimler said based on current information available to the carmaker they would fight allegations about using an illegal software defeat device with all legal means.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker was summoned for a meeting on Thursday to address allegations that it had sold more than a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States.

German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday said, without citing sources, that officials from Germany's vehicle certification authority KBA believe Mercedes-Benz may have diesel cars equipped with an illegal defeat device, and that KBA is optimistic it can deliver proof.

Upon being asked about the article in Der Spiegel, a KBA spokesman said, "We need to wait for the results of investigation to be published."

KBA reports to Germany's transport ministry. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

