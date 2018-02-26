FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#比特币
#中美关系
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 26, 2018 / 11:10 AM / 更新于 12 hours ago

Germany's openness should not be exploited - Zypries tells Handelsblatt

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany must be careful that its economic openness is not exploited as a gateway for other countries’ interests, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries was quoted as saying on Monday after Chinese automaker Geely’s purchase of a stake in Daimler.

Zypries told business daily Handelsblatt that she viewed Geely’s move as a corporate decision on which she did not want to comment, adding Germany was an open economy that welcomed investment as long as all parties complied with the rules.

But Zypries also said that Germany’s openness generally should not be used as a gateway for other countries’ “industrial-political interests”. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below