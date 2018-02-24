FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 7:56 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Geely says won't buy more Daimler shares 'for the time being'

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding does not plan to buy more Daimler shares “for the time being,” it said on Saturday, after its chairman Li Shufu disclosed he had a 9.69 percent stake in the German carmaker.

”Daimler is an outstanding company with a first-class management. It will be an honour to support this unique team under the leadership of Dieter Zetsche in the future,” Li Shufu, chairman and owner of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Group said in a statement.

For the time being neither Geely Group nor any other company in the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group intend to acquire additional shares, Geely said.

“I will fully abide by the company charter and governance structure of Daimler and respect its values and culture,” Li said in the statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)

