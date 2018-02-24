FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 6:37 PM / 更新于 8 hours ago

Geely seeks meetings with Daimler, Berlin next week -sources

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT/BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Officials from Chinese carmaker Geely plan to meet Daimler executives early next week after announcing the acquisition of an almost 10 percent stake in the Mercedes maker, two sources familiar with the situation said.

They also hope to meet top German government officials in Berlin, the sources told Reuters on Saturday.

Daimler and Geely had no immediate comment on any meeting plans, while a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Nori Shirouzu; Additional reporting by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

