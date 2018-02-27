Merkel: no sign of violations in Geely purchase of Daimler stake

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Germany is open towards its trading partners and at a first look, there are no obvious violations linked to Geely’s acquisition of a $9 billion stake in Daimler, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

“We are open to our trading partners and at a first look there are no violations in this regard,” she told reporters.

She added that there were questions about possible holes in transparency around disclosure requirements but that was a matter for BaFin financial sector regulator.

“Our aim is to keep a sustainable car industry in Germany - that is our political, strategic aim.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Thomas Escritt)