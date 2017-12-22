FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says U.S. tax reform to lift 2017 net income
December 22, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 3 days ago

Daimler says U.S. tax reform to lift 2017 net income

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said on Friday the U.S. tax reform would result in an income tax benefit increasing its 2017 net income by around 1.7 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

But other issues not connected to the U.S. tax reform will lead to higher tax expenses, which means the overall increase in net income will come to only around 1 billion euros, it said, without providing details of those issues.

$1 = 0.8442 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft

