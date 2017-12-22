FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Daimler says U.S. tax reform will lift 2017 net income
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Daimler says U.S. tax reform will lift 2017 net income

2 分钟阅读

* Says lower tax rate lifts 2017 net profit by 1.7 bln euros

* Says other issues reduce the increase by around 700 mln euros

* Says analysing impact of other measures in tax reform (Adds Daimler comment, further details)

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said on Friday the U.S. tax reform would result in an income tax benefit of around 1.7 billion euros ($2.01 billion) in its 2017 results.

Other issues not connected to the U.S. tax reform will lead to higher taxes, however, which means the overall increase in net income will come to around 1 billion euros, the company said, without providing details of those other issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul on Friday, which slashes the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

“Due to the broadly based U.S. industrial and financial services business, combined with a material value added, Daimler - similar to many other local U.S. companies - benefits from the decided tax reform,” Daimler said.

The lower tax rate requires the revaluation of net deferred tax liabilities at Daimler’s U.S. subsidiaries, which the group said exceed its deferred tax assets.

It said it was still analysing the possible impact of other measures in the tax law.

The tax benefit will not affect its industrial free cash flow or operating profit for 2017, it said.

$1 = 0.8442 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft and Elaine Hardcastle

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below