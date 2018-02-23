FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 23, 2018 / 5:10 PM / a day ago

China's Geely buying $9 bln stake in Daimler - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Feb 23 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co is buying a stake worth about 7.5 billion euros ($9.22 billion) in Daimler AG to become the largest investor in the German automaker, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zhejiang Geely owns Volvo, as well as the maker of London's black cabs and last year acquired a 49.9 percent stake in Malaysian automaker Proton. (bloom.bg/2CFmcXq)

Daimler declined to comment while Zhejiang Geely did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8131 euros) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below