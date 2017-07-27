FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
Danone keeps 2017 goals despite Q2 sales slowdown
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨5点51分 / 9 天内

Danone keeps 2017 goals despite Q2 sales slowdown

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French food group Danone posted a higher-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit, helped by cost control and synergies from its acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave.

Sales growth, however, slowed down further in the second quarter, with Danone's performance coming in below that of its European peers, amid challenging conditions for its dairy business in Europe and in north America.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, said a strong improvement in earnings per share and profit margin in the first half boded well for its ability to reach its full year 2017 targets.

First-half operating profit reached 1.72 billion euros ($2 billion), a like-for-like rise of 7.3 percent, which was above a company-compiled median of analyst estimates for 1.646 billion euros.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales, however rose 0.2 percent - below analyst expectations for 0.4 percent growth.

This marked a slowdown from 0.7 percent growth in the first quarter and lagged the 3 percent growth achieved by Unilever and the 2.4 percent by Nestle in the second quarter.

Nevertheless, Danone reiterated it expected double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth at constant exchange rates for 2017 with a "moderate" like-for-like sales growth.

$1 = 0.8516 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below