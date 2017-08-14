FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist Fund Corvex has $400 mln stake in Danone - Bloomberg
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
2017年8月14日 / 晚上7点39分 / 15 小时前

Activist Fund Corvex has $400 mln stake in Danone - Bloomberg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Corvex Management owns shares in French food group Danone SA worth about $400 million because it views the company as significantly undervalued, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund, run by Keith Meister, doesn't currently plan to publicly push for management changes or launch a proxy fight against the yogurt maker though the stance could change, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2vVwxiE)

The New York Post reported earlier on Sunday that Danone could be a takeover target.

Corvex did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Danone declined to comment. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

