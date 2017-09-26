FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Darden expects Hurricane Irma business hit to double Harvey's

2017年9月26日

Darden expects Hurricane Irma business hit to double Harvey's

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc on Tuesday said it expects the hit to its sales and earnings per share from Hurricane Irma to be about double that of Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas on the last weekend of Darden’s fiscal first quarter, reducing same-store sales by about 30 basis points and earnings per share by 1.5 cents, Darden Chief Financial Officer Rick Cardenas said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

