FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita posts quarterly loss
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点34分 / 更新于 1 小时前

UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita posts quarterly loss

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on one-time expenses, share price, background)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc, the biggest U.S. dialysis service provider, reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by higher expenses and a one-time charge.

The company’s shares fell 2.5 percent to $57.50 in extended trading.

Operating expenses and charges rose about 41 percent to $4.12 billion. A majority of the expenses were incurred in the form of a $601 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the company’s DaVita Medical Group segment.

The company’s results come amid controversy over a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule aimed at preventing dialysis providers from using premium assistance from outside charities to steer patients into Obamacare individal insurance plans instead of Medicare or Medicaid to receive higher payments for medical services.

Net loss attributable to the company was $214.5 million, or $1.14 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $571.3 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, DaVita earned 81 cents per share. Total net revenue rose 5.2 percent to $3.92 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below