Dec 14 (Reuters) - A pharmacy services unit of DaVita Inc has agreed to pay $63.7 million to resolve allegations that it improperly billed federal healthcare programs for medications and paid illegal financial inducements to patients, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The settlement announced on Thursday will resolve an investigation by the Justice Department into DaVita Rx LLC, a national pharmacy that specializes in serving kidney disease patients. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)