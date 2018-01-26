FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#瑞士市场报道
January 26, 2018 / 9:50 AM / 3 days ago

No daylight between Trump, Mnuchin on dollar - official

1 分钟阅读

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - There is no difference between President Donald Trump’s attitude to the strength of the U.S. dollar and that of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a senior administration official said on Friday.

“I don’t think there’s any daylight between the President and Secretary Mnuchin,” the official told reporters in Davos.

Earlier this week, Mnuchin said he was not concerned about where the dollar was in the short term. Trump later said he wanted to see a strong dollar. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy and Simon Robinson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below