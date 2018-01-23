FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 9:21 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Trump to meet with world leaders, business CEOs at Davos forum

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and other world leaders when he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday.

Trump will also host a small dinner for European business executives on Thursday night at the summit, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)

